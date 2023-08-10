Knights forward Kayla Romaniuk started last season on the fringe of the NRLW team.
She finished it as a premiership winner.
A late call-up in round five, after Knights coach Ronald Griffiths toyed with a few different combinations trying to fill the void left by lock Hannah Southwell, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in round one, Romaniuk played the last three games of Newcastle's title-winning campaign.
But while Romaniuk had a fast-finishing 2022, and has played the first three games this season, she admits to still feeling like a rookie.
"I'm finding my feet, slowly," she said, speaking ahead of Newcastle's clash with the NRLW front-runners Gold Coast on Sunday.
"I get really nervous heading into the game each week, but ... the girls around me - there is so much experience in our team that it's really helped me to get more confidence in my position.
"If I can just focus on doing my job, I know the girls around me are doing their jobs, so it's easy."
The 21-year-old credits Southwell, Newcastle's skipper and a NSW Origin representative, for making her a more confident player.
"Last year, I got called up into the team late. This year, I was fortunate enough to be playing back here ... so my goal was just to play good footy, do my job in the middle - all the stuff that other players don't want to do ... the hard yards," she said.
"But just playing around awesome players, definitely having Hannah back helps ... she is definitely someone that we all look up to.
"She has taken me under her wing and helped take my game to the next level."
The daughter of Paul Romaniuk, a three-time premiership winner with Kurri Kurri Bulldogs in the 90s, she has made a strong start to 2023, scoring two tries in three games.
Knights coach Ronald Griffiths, a former Bulldogs coach, describes Romaniuk as a "tough Kurri girl" and is not surprised by her rise.
"There's no greater testament, I think, to the belief that we had in her that she played the last round and then played the semi final and grand final," he said.
"We do some stats on the weekends, and yesterday we did our support stats and she had 22.
"That's the highest we've recorded in the two years that I've been at the club.
"Some of the support-play, I believe, was Origin-class ... and I have no doubt in the future, if she remains true and humble to herself, which she will, she is definitely capable enough to play at that level."
After two wins and a loss, Newcastle are placed second ahead of what is a top-of-the-table clash with the Titans, who remain undefeated.
Queenslander Felila Kia makes her NRLW debut for the Knights, replacing suspended back-rower Caitlan Johnston.
"The Titans have been really consistent in the way they've been playing. They're an awesome squad," Romaniuk said.
"It's going to be a really hard battle ... but I'm sure if we stick to our structures and play the way we played last week of just push-support and getting to the spots on the field, I think that we'll be fine.
"And showing the Newcastle grit, especially being at McDonald Jones.
"Our community will be there, our family and friends, it's just a whole different vibe running out [there] ... hopefully we can make our community proud on the weekend."
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.