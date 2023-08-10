A SCHOOL evacuated about 1000 students and staff after a small fire broke out near "building works" on Thursday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews were called to Gorokan High School on Goobarabah Avenue at Lake Haven just after 9.30am after reports a trailer had caught fire.
A FRNSW spokesperson confirmed two fire struck attended the scene, backed up by a Rural Fire Service (RFS) crew, but staff had already managed to extinguish the smouldering material.
A FRNSW spokesperson confirmed firefighters were able to ensure the fire had been put out and render the scene safe within about 20 minutes.
The spokesperson said about 1000 people - including students and staff - were evacuated but were able to return to the classroom a short time later.
Gorokan High School principal Matthew Boake said in a public statement on Thursday that evacuation procedures were implemented towards the end of the first period.
"At no stage were students or staff in danger, and it was in response to a small pile of cardboard being placed next to machinery as part of current building works," he said.
He said the "smouldering material" was managed by staff with an extinguisher and firefighters attended to inspect it and provide clearance.
"We thank our students and staff for working as a community," he said.
He said the school day had returned to normal by later on Thursday morning, with support offered to those impacted.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
