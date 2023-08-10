Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Lauren Parker wins her first world para-cycling title

By Ian Chadband
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:28am, first published 11:26am
Australian para-cyclist Lauren Parker has become world champion in a second sport, striking hand-cycling gold at the world championships after shining in the para-triathlon over recent years.

