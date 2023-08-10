Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

'High' fire danger rating a sign of what's to come in warmer months, RFS says, as grass catches alight near Maitland

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Rural Fire Service Lower Hunter commander Superintendent Martin Siemsen. Picture by Marina Neil
NSW Rural Fire Service Lower Hunter commander Superintendent Martin Siemsen. Picture by Marina Neil

Having a high bushfire danger rating on a winter's day suggests the Hunter is likely to see an elevated threat of blazes earlier than usual, the region's Rural Fire Service boss says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.