Don't let anything overshadow city's skyline

Lake Macquarie City Council can reinstate our surf by pumping sand into the inshore area at Blacksmiths breakwater. For this project to be successful and deliver the ultimate benefit I believe the council needs to design and install the STS pipeline all the way to Blacksmiths breakwater. The crucial link is the pipeline from Awabakal Avenue to the breakwater, delivering sand to the inshore surf zone area to reinstate sand banks and creating waves for surfing. This is a final plea to embrace this opportunity that is funded and guarantees the Blacksmiths Beach sand transfer system pipeline is delivered all the way to Blacksmiths breakwater. The government funding window is closing, and it will be a travesty if this incredible opportunity is missed to deliver both safe navigation in the Swansea channel and great waves returned to Blacksmiths Beach. I believe the council must include an STS pipeline to Blacksmiths breakwater in the Swansea Channel dredging infrastructure project.