Gary van Egmond believes World Cup player guest stints is one way the A-League Women can capitalise on the football fever sweeping across Australia.
Record numbers of spectators are turning up and tuning in to watch the Matildas and the world's best female footballers in action.
But van Egmond said how the unprecedented support translated to Australia's domestic leagues when they kick off in October remained to be seen.
Like many, the Newcastle Jets A-League Women's coach and proud father of long-serving Matildas player Emily van Egmond has been thrilled by the overwhelming interest in female football created by co-hosting the Women's World Cup.
"I think it's great ... going back half a dozen years, you'd never be dreaming of these sorts of crowds supporting it," van Egmond told the Newcastle Herald.
"The public are now identifying that football is a game which is good value, good entertainment, and recognising it for what it is ... I think there was a bit of a while before the public got there, and now we're in a position also where we're giving a lot more respect to women, and ensuring that we give opportunities."
Van Egmond coached the Jets men's team to an A-League championship in 2007-08 and took the women's reins midway through last season.
The 2023-24 campaign is fast approaching, with pre-season set to start mid-September and round one of an expanded 22-round league scheduled for October 13-15.
While the A-League Women grows to a full home-and-away format for the first time since its inception in 2008, the players' minimum wage remains a paltry $25,000 for a 35-week commitment including finals.
Average crowd numbers are also low.
"How does [the World Cup support] transfer into domestic leagues, both men and women," van Egmond said.
"The public really like to see the best in Australia. They really like to see the best of what can be offered from a world perspective, so you see these games being so well supported is part of that.
"But there's possibilities of guest stints from World Cup players, the promotion of the women's game here in Australia ... the standard has improved immensely.
"We're getting better in regards to the 22 games a year from a competition perspective, so I think it's just a matter of time before it does take off, and of course being successful in a Women's World Cup is also not going to hinder the domestic league either."
The Matildas are out to make history on Saturday, when they play world No.5 France in a quarter-final showdown in Brisbane.
"They've got world-class players all over the park and they've proven over the last 12 months that they can beat anyone, albeit it's a friendly game and people are still trying things and sometimes it can be a little bit false," van Egmond said.
"But, still overall they've had some wonderful results against all of the teams. The one team which I'm sure everyone was not wanting to play was America and they're out, so it's really opened it up to anyone."
Van Egmond has been in and around the Matildas camp since now 30-year-old Emily made her senior debut against Korea in Brisbane in 2010.
The Dudley Redhead junior, who is being utilised in an up-front central pairing with the silken-skilled Mary Fowler to great success this tournament, is playing at her fourth World Cup.
"The whole family is very proud ... it's just great from my perspective - a fourth World Cup and who would have thought, a young kid growing up playing for Dudley and Macquarie has graced four World Cups. It's terrific," van Egmond said.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
