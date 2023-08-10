Newcastle Herald Property: landmark mid-century home listed in New Lambton Heights

CERTAIN homes capture your imagination.
A mid-century residence in New Lambton Heights that hit the market this week is one that I have always admired as I have driven past it many times over the years.
The inside has undergone a masterpiece renovation that celebrates the original mid-century style of the home that was built in the 1960s as the opulent family home of Newcastle entrepreneur, master builder and former president of the Master Builders Association, Bill Hudson.
I spoke with the owner about the home and the work that it took to get the renovation right.
Take a peek inside here.
The owner, a Newcastle-based architect, transformed the tiny 27 square metre apartment into a minimalist-style home that is functional, stylish and offers plenty of clever storage space.
We spoke with the owner about the renovation. Read more here.
Dairy Farmers Towers is edging one step closer to its completion date of mid-2025.
Project developer Thirdi Group announced this week that it had appointed Sydney-based construction company Decode to lead the $110 million build.
The development includes 180 luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built across two towers at the former Dairy Farmers site in Newcastle West.
The complex will also include communal green spaces, a state-of-the-art gym, an elevated outdoor swimming pool and sundeck, a wine bar and cellar, as well as a residents' only shared work hub.
Read more about the project here.
Auctions picked up across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week, with the region recording a clearance rate of 87 per cent.
Big sales included a lakefront home in Belmont that sold for more than $2 million with Belle Property's Sarah Bennett.
Meanwhile, the auction of an art deco apartment in Hamilton was short and sweet, selling under the hammer in less than two minutes.
"It was very quick and sharp bidding - it was done within a matter of a minute and a half and sold well above the reserve," Spillane Property selling agent Patrick Skinner said.
Read the auction wrap-up here.
One of the biggest results of the week was the auction of an ultra-modern home in Merewether that was completed just eight months ago.
The striking build, designed by Newcastle architect firm, Space Design Architecture, and built by Guess Developments, was hotly contested between two families from the Newcastle area who place a series of strategic bids before it sold under the hammer for a whopping $2.787 million.
And it all came down to a final bid of just $1000.
Cessnock is full of character-filled homes.
One that is well-known in the local community is Grenfell which, according to selling agent Jacob Woodbury from McGrath Estate Agents Hunter Valley, has a long history in the area.
The three-bedroom double brick home dates back to the early 1900s when the home was built on a subdivision known as Bridges Hill Estate.
It was also understood to once be the former residence of Arthur Biggers, a prominent identity in the region's coalfields and the Cessnock community during the early 1900s.
Take a peek inside the home and read about its history here.
On the hunt for a new home?
This newly built four-bedroom house in Warners Bay offers a luxury design and a position that anchors the home to its environment, just 300 metres to the lake's edge.
It is listed for sale via expressions of interest with Belle Property's Anthony Di Nardo.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
