Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington says Tomaree Lodge won't be turned into housing under state government push

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomaree Lodge is in a prime location on the waterfront near Nelson Bay.
Tomaree Lodge is in a prime location on the waterfront near Nelson Bay.

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington has ruled out Tomaree Lodge for residential development, despite it being included in an audit of government land with housing potential.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.