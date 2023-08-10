Construction workers have paid tribute to Harry McWilliam, who died on the John Hunter Hospital redevelopment site last month when a steel reinforcement fell and struck him.
CFMEU Construction and General Division NSW posted a tribute on social media on Thursday, saying a smoking ceremony was held on the site.
The union's Newcastle-based state organiser Mark Cross told the Newcastle Herald that "the smoking ceremony was held to honour the memory of Harry, who unfortunately did not make it home off the job".
"It was conducted by local First Nations people to try to help the site move forward. The workers on the project and the union have been deeply moved by young Harry's passing," Mr Cross said.
"We extend our condolences to Harry's family and commit to continue to fight on the site - and others in the region - to make sure construction workers make it home each day from work."
The Newcastle Herald reported on Mr McWilliam's funeral last month.
The 20-year-old was affectionately known as Haz and Mickey, had a thrill for adventure and travel, a love for rugby union and a passion for musical theatre.
Mr McWilliam, of the Central Coast, became trapped under steel at the New Lambton Heights worksite just after 9am on July 5. He was taken into John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, but died from his injuries.
The site is run by Australian-based construction company Multiplex, as part of the $835 million expansion of John Hunter Hospital.
The Newcastle Herald previously reported that Health Infrastructure NSW had closed the site while SafeWork NSW investigated the incident.
Police and CFMEU Construction also conducted investigations.
Multiplex previously said it would "work with the relevant authorities to carry out a full investigation".
Health Infrastructure NSW said last month that "the safety and well-being of our workers, contractors and community is the highest priority in the delivery of our projects".
