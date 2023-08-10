Newcastle Herald
Tribute and smoking ceremony for Harry McWilliam who died at the John Hunter Hospital redevelopment site

By Damon Cronshaw
August 10 2023 - 6:00pm
A tribute to Harry McWilliam on the John Hunter Hospital site, where a smoking ceremony was held in his honour. Picture supplied
A tribute to Harry McWilliam on the John Hunter Hospital site, where a smoking ceremony was held in his honour. Picture supplied

Construction workers have paid tribute to Harry McWilliam, who died on the John Hunter Hospital redevelopment site last month when a steel reinforcement fell and struck him.

