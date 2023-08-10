Trainer Lindsay Davis chasing double delight with return runs

Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis hopes a decision to take runners to the Richmond straight track last week will pay dividends there and at The Gardens in the next two days.
Davis has Okey in the 400m free-for-all at The Gardens on Friday after he finished fifth in a national straight track heat to narrowly a place in Saturday's final at Richmond. Kennelmate Monkey Paw was fourth in his to make the decider.
Davis raced the pair on the straight track to help their returns from back injuries, and all have come through the trip well. Okey has box three and a record of six wins and four placings from 12 starts at The Gardens 400m on Friday.
"He's going nice and he's been racing in town over the 280, so this is a bit of a change-up," Davis said. "There's no 280s on this week, but he goes all right [at the Gardens 400s].
"It's been a while since [a 400] but he had the 320 run at Richmond and he had a look at The Gardens this week, so he's ready to go."
Monkey Paw will be an outsider from box three in the $10,000-to-the-winner final at Richmond.
"He was a run short, so for him to make the final was a good run and he'll be better for it this week," Davis said. "He's had another hit-out this week [at home] and he's holding up nice. He'll be better and stronger for the run."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
