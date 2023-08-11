For the first time in its history the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is set to arrive in Newcastle early next year.
The harbour will be the event's first stopover of the Australian Coast-to-Coast leg in 2024 and the fleet are expected to arrive at the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) between January 1 and 4.
NCYC CEO Paul O'Rourke said the club had put bids in previously to be a stop but hadn't been successful until now.
"We're very excited and some of our members have done this race in the past," he said.
He said the visit will be a chance for the crew and their supporters to celebrate the New Year in Newcastle.
"There will be a lot of people come off the boats so it will be a tangible economic event for Newcastle," he said.
"We are delighted to host the Clipper Race stopover as it will help showcase both the sport of sailing to our city, and our beautiful harbour city to the world."
"It will profile Newcastle as a deep water port."
The Clipper Race sees adventurers aged between 22 and 69 years-old, from diverse backgrounds from doctors to teachers and tattoo artists, take on an 11 month sailing challenge.
The crew members have the choice to participate in different legs or the entire 40,000 nautical miles of the world's oceans on board a 70ft yacht.
Departing from Portsmouth, UK on September 3, the fleet will head to Puerto Sherry in Spain, Punta del Este in Uruguay, Cape Town, South Africa and across to Australia, where the teams will visit Fremantle, Newcastle and Airlie Beach, Whitsundays, racing between each destination.
Docking into the NCYC will allow the crews to rest and relax after facing the conditions of the 'Roaring Forties' known for its strong winds and huge rolling swells from Fremantle to Newcastle.
"Strong depressions will give tremendous winds and big seas which in turn will create some fantastic downwind surfing conditions for the Clipper 70 Race yachts and their crews," Clipper Race director Mark Light said.
"Once around Tasmania, the fleet will head north and battle with the notorious Bass Strait, forever wary of the weather phenomenon known as the 'Southerly Buster' which is prevalent in these parts, as they head towards the port of Newcastle," he said.
"After a challenging race the crew will be ready to enjoy the amazing beaches, bars and great hospitality that the Newcastle stopover will offer."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.