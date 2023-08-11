GET there, and get there early.
Not just to get a park or avoid the queues at the turnstiles.
But to see Newcastle's top-of-the-table NRLW clash.
The second-placed Knights, after two wins and a loss, take on undefeated leaders Gold Coast from 1.50pm at McDonald Jones Stadium.
It's their second match at home this season, after consecutive away games in Sydney the past fortnight.
At their season-opener last month, before the men's side met Melbourne, the women attracted an official crowd of 8109, but many more had streamed in after the figure was recorded.
For coach Ronald Griffiths, it was due recognition and a sign a broader selection of Knights supporters are taking a keener interest in the women's game.
"I think they've always been there. Yeah, they mightn't have turned up all the time, but round one was a perfect example," Griffiths said.
"There were people lined up outside the gate.
"There was four-odd thousand by the time we kicked off and by the end of the game there was 10,000 people - but they were waiting to get in.
"It's a great product, and our ladies deserve the support."
Griffiths, who is a stickler for acknowledging Newcastle's history and having his players do the same, referenced the club's inaugural home games this week when asked about the expected healthy crowds over coming weeks.
The NRLW side have three consecutive home games, all before blockbuster NRL matches.
The club's record NRLW crowd of 9189, set against the Eels before the men played Cronulla last year, is likely to be broken.
"One thing about Newcastle, you go back to '88 and they beat Manly in a trial game who were the premiers," he said.
"Those first three rounds in '88, they got 30-odd thousand people there.
"The results weren't great, but the members and fans kept turning up and that's what we'll see Sunday afternoon.
"It's our players' roles to inspire them, and on the tradition of the past, and our fans do that.
"That's why it's such a great club."
They meet a Titans side who beat newcomers North Queensland (16-6) first up, before narrow victories over Brisbane (17-16) and Cronulla (10-8).
The Knights are without suspended Australian international Caitlan Johnston, who is replaced in the back row by debutante Felila Kia, but otherwise line-up at full strength.
It's the Gold Coast's first visit to Newcastle.
Both games the sides have played have been decided by four points.
Newcastle won 16-12 last season, while the Titans were victorious 14-10 in 2021.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
