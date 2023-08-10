Trainer Rob Hosking eyes Hawkesbury to Hunter spot at Newcastle

East Maitland trainer Rob Hosking believes stablemates Mi Furioso Toro and Valiant Charger are well placed to qualify for the Hawkesbury to Hunter final (2030 metres) at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The pair will contest heat four, the first of three in the second round of qualifiers. Mi Furioso Toro was fifth as favourite in heat three last Friday night, finishing 13 metres from winner Hidden Delight, which rocketed home from well back.
Mi Furioso Toro was caught three wide without cover from a start in the outside gate but has drawn one out on the second row this week. In front of him will be Valiant Charger, which is trained by Hosking's granddaughter, Lily. The veteran trainer expected driver Dan Morgan and Mi Furioso Toro to get a trailing run in behind Valiant Charger and figure in the finish.
Mi Furioso Toro has had six starts for Hosking, including a first-up win at Newcastle, since coming to him through owners Pam and Ian James.
"He's a nice horse," Hosking said.
"One of my clients bought him out of Queensland and he goes pretty good. We've got high hopes for him and the other one we have in it goes good, too. We've got a bit of a chance.
"Mi Furioso Toro has got a better chance this week because he will follow the other one out, and then he can get home pretty quick. Valiant Charger is a really strong-running horse. If he's in the breeze, it doesn't matter to him, and the other one will have a nice run up."
The six heat winners and four fastest runners-up will contest the $15,000 final at Newcastle on July 18.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
