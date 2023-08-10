Knights coach Adam O'Brien queries the NRL's 'harsh call' claims

When is a penalty not a penalty?
That's the question Knights coach Adam O'Brien has been pondering since he was made aware of comments from NRL head of football Graeme Annesley after Newcastle's 30-28 win against the Dolphins in Perth.
Speaking at his weekly media briefing, Annesley dissected a number of contentious issues from the previous round of matches, including a penalty late in the Optus Stadium clash when Dolphins prop Herman Ese'ese clearly grabbed onto Newcastle's Leo Thompson and refused to release him after a scrum win.
In his assessment, Annesley said referees "could probably blow penalties all through games" but in this case he felt Ese'ese's breach of the rules had no impact on proceedings.
"I think that's a very harsh penalty, in those circumstances ... that's a judgement call made by the referee," Annesley said.
"It's not wrong, the decision. It's not like the incident didn't happen. It did happen, and it's a breach of the rules to do what Ese'ese did.
"Frankly, it was a silly thing to do when the team is trying to go on the attack, and score a try to win the game, or at least stay in the game.
"It was the wrong thing to do, but equally it had no impact on that particular play, and I think that particular incident should've been allowed to continue."
Annesley added: "At this point, there's only minutes to go in the game. I think from memory it might have been six minutes remaining, and instead of being on the attack, the Dolphins end up defending down by their own goal line."
A bemused O'Brien said on Thursday he felt referee Grant Atkins had no other option.
"I did see it and I am surprised by it," O'Brien said of Annesley's comments.
"I don't think Graham needed to elaborate on it.
"The rules were breached in front of a referee. I think he has to act on it. It was checked by the bunker, and both of them were of the same opinion.
"I'm a little bit confused for Grant on this occasion. It was only a couple of weeks ago that they were applauding a referee for officiating on a rule that ended up deciding the game.
"It was right in front of the posts, and they breached the rules.
"I think the words used were: 'It was a very brave penalty, but it was the right thing to do'.
"Then it's confusing for Grant now if he has to ignore a rule breach because of the context of the game.
"I don't get that. I don't know why he [Annesley] felt the need to add it, because I don't think it was questioned by the opposition coach [Wayne Bennett] after the game.
"He [Bennett] didn't say anything about it.
"It's a funny one. I just think it's a simple yes or no.
"If it's a rule breach, in front of the referee - and it was - context, scoreboard, time, is irrelevant. It's a rule breach.
"In my opinion. That's just the way I feel about it.
The incident occurred in the 77th minute of Saturday's clash, when the Knights were clinging to a two-point lead.
The Dolphins won a scrum just 10 metres from Newcastle's line and spun the ball wide, but they were penalised after Ese'ese manhandled Thompson and prevented him from chasing the play.
