The Bowerbird Collective play their second concert of the Festival on Monday night at Adamstown Uniting Church. Titled Where Song Began, after Tim Low's book of the same name, the concert celebrates the evolution of all the world's songbirds from Australian birds. Performed on cello and violin, combined with beautiful images and video from some of Australia's leading bird photographers, and sound recordings of bird song, this multi-media show entrances young and old alike. Tickets only $10 for students.