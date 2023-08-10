Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Music Festival opens 10 days of opera, classical, jazz, big bands and more

By Jillian Albrecht
Updated August 11 2023 - 3:43pm, first published August 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bowerbird Collective plays on Saturday and Monday.
The Bowerbird Collective plays on Saturday and Monday.

The music just keeps coming in the Newcastle Music Festival. The 10-day festival, running August 11-20, features 15 concerts from a plethora of top musicians and singers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.