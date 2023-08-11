Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle City confident Killarney Vale can be stopped

MM
By Max McKinney
August 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle City women's coach Brett Godfrey is confident the winning streak of Black Diamond Cup leaders Killarney Vale can be brought to an end and hopes it will be third time lucky for his side today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.