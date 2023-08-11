Newcastle City women's coach Brett Godfrey is confident the winning streak of Black Diamond Cup leaders Killarney Vale can be brought to an end and hopes it will be third time lucky for his side today.
Second-placed City travel Adelaide Street Oval for what is their third clash with the front-runners this season.
Killarney Vale, who City narrowly beat 24-21 in last year's grand final, have proved the form side of 2023, winning all 13 fixtures they've played.
They beat City 41-32 at No.1 Sportsground in round two and 41-27 on home turf in round 11.
"They've been playing some really good football, they've had some really good wins," Godfrey said.
"They're the benchmark this year, so we're chasing them.
"We've been impressed by their footy in the two matches we've played against them, and we're expecting a tough physical contest this weekend."
Godfrey is adamant, however, that Killarney Vale's run can be halted.
If it doesn't happen today, City will have home ground advantage in the major semi-final no matter if they finish the regular season in second or first.
The minor premiership is still "mathematically" up for grabs ahead of the penultimate round, but Killarney Vale are a win ahead of City and hold a much stronger for-and-against record.
"Any team can be stopped," Godfrey said. "I'm a firm believer that the home-and-away season is getting your systems and processes right, [and then the] competition starts [in the] first semi-final."
A depleted City hung on for a 41-38 win over fourth-placed Cardiff last week, and were dealt a further blow with Madeline Norton suffering a knee injury. She will miss today's game while Willow Smith was also in doubt.
"That's been the biggest problem we've had this year - injuries and strength of numbers," Godfrey said. "We won't be anywhere near full strength."
In the only other women's game this round, Singleton host Warners Bay.
In men's fixtures, Terrigal Avoca travel to Maitland to try and keep their minor premiership hopes alive, The Entrance-Bateau Bay and Killarney Vale meet in a local derby and Newcastle City host last-placed Nelson Bay. Cardiff have a bye.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
