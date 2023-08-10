Newcastle Herald
Energy Estate, Eurus Energy and Hunter Hydrogen Network (H2N) team up with Biochem USA to develop a biorefinery in the Port of Newcastle

August 11 2023 - 5:30am
Biorefinery plan unveiled for Newcastle port

Energy Estate, Eurus Energy and Hunter Hydrogen Network (H2N) have signed a Heads of Agreement document with Biochem USA to establish a biorefinery in Newcastle.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

