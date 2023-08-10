NEWCASTLE'S Ky Willott has produced a classy assist late in proceedings to help Australia's national hockey teams open the Oceania Cup with back-to-back wins against hosts New Zealand on Thursday.
Willott skilfully controlled a long overhead pass before juggling the ball at pace along the byline and handing off for Tom Craig via Flynn Ogilvie to ice a 3-1 result for the Kookaburras.
Norths clubmate Matt Dawson also played the men's match, which hung in the balance at 2-1 across all four quarters.
Earlier the Hockeyroos, featuring Souths women's striker Mariah Williams, recorded a 3-0 victory.
The best-of-three Test series continues this weekend with fixtures scheduled in Whangarei on Saturday and Saturday.
Jake Whetton, Blake Govers and Craig were the goal scorers for the Kookaburras while Claire Colwill, Ambrosia Malone and Brooke Peris found the back of the net for the Hockeyroos.
Whetton slotted home inside the opening minute before Govers produced one of his trademark drag flicks for a 2-0 advantage. New Zealand's Sam Lane reduced to margin to one towards the end of the first quarter. Craig joined the party in the closing stages. Jayden Atkinson picked up a green card.
"Really proud to come out here and put on a performance. We're happy to get the result and their were some really positive signs from our group today and hopefully we can build on that over the weekend," Kookaburras captain Aran Zalewski told host broadcaster Seven Plus after full-time.
In the women's game Malone and Peris found the back of the net twice in quick succession during the third quarter to make it 3-0 after Colwill converted a penalty corner on the brink of half-time. Courtney Schonell received a green card.
"Two games to go and we know we're going to have a grind ahead of us," Claxton told host broadcaster Seven Plus.
"I think how relentless they are in defence, they do not let you go past easily. Those three goals we scored we had to bloody earn them so we'll be looking at how to find gaps in that defence if we can."
Williams played her 118th Test and continues a comeback from another knee injury, which required surgery around Easter. It was the sixth time the Hunter Sports High School graduate has undergone operations throughout her career.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
