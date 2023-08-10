Newcastle Herald
Aaron Bullock gets Australian title defence rolling at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated August 10 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 6:00pm
Aaron Bullock aboard the beaten Calamity Fox in race five on Thursday at Newcastle Racecourse. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Aaron Bullock kick-started his Australian jockeys' premiership defence with a treble on his home track of Newcastle on Thursday.

