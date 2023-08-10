Aaron Bullock gets Australian title defence rolling at Newcastle

Aaron Bullock kick-started his Australian jockeys' premiership defence with a treble on his home track of Newcastle on Thursday.
Bullock, who won his first national title with 207.5 winners last season, went to four for the new campaign with victories in successive races aboard Prime Impact ($2.90 favourite), Diamond Drummer ($5) and Frank Express ($3.40).
'The Bull' positioned each winner close to the lead before taking them to the front early in the home straight and lifting them to the line in the final stages.
The win of Kris Lees-trained Prime Impact in the benchmark 64 handicap (1600m) brought up the treble on the day and gave the combination three in a row after wins at Taree and Gosford. The four-year-old Snitzel gelding showed his toughness to hold off Brett Partelle-trained Commander Bell on the line after hitting the lead at the top of the straight.
"He's still a work in progress," Lees told Sky Racing.
"He looked beat a couple of times then but he knows how to win, which is a really good asset. He puts himself on speed and once the penny drops he'll make a nice horse and probably get over more ground in time, but he's still got a bit to learn. He needed the Bull's strength, especially these last two [wins], but you can't ask for much more."
Bullock said Prime Impact was more settled before the race than at previous starts.
"It was good to get the job done for [the ownership] because I've got a bit of time for this horse," Bullock said.
"He's got plenty of ability and he knows how to win, and he's still learning his trade. He's very raw and green. What I was happy about the most with today's win wasn't even the race. It was cantering to the gates and cantering back, he was really relaxed, where in previous runs he's pulled and pulled very hard going to the gates and going back.
"To me, he's just not there yet, but what he did today to the gates and back, I feel the penny is starting to drop."
Diamond Drummer won the 1850m class 1 and maiden handicap for Kylie Gavenlock, while Sara Ryan-trained Frank Express hung on in a photo finish ahead of wayward John Sargent runner Devon County in the midway maiden handicap (1600m).
Visiting jockey Tyler Schiller grabbed a double on the day with impressive Michael Freedman-trained Moravia in the first, a 3YO maiden plate (900m), and Partelle-prepared Skye Banner in the class 1 handicap (900m).
The meeting also featured a first NSW winner for accomplished Indian jockey Suraj Narredu.
The 39-year-old, who has ridden more than 2000 winners in his homeland, has moved up to NSW from Victoria for a stint.
In just his second ride in NSW, he took Anthony Cummings-trained Miss Couver to a fast-finishing victory down the outside in the 1200m maiden plate.
Meanwhile, Bullock will be one to follow again when racing heads to Muswellbrook on Friday.
He has six rides on the nine-race card featuring the Queen of the Valley Matchmaker (1280m) for fillies and mares, where he will be aboard Matthew Smith-trained Definitely Maybe.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
