A garage went up in flames at a Fern Bay house on Nelson Bay Road on Thursday.
Three Fire Rescue NSW (FRNSW) trucks were called to the single-storey home at about 1pm on August 10, where two crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was put out by two FRNSW crews using a hose, a short time later at 2pm.
A FRNSW spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald residents had self-evacuated the property and there was no threat to surrounding houses.
The fire was the second one to break out across the Hunter with Thursday's high fire danger warning.
A 10-hectare grass fire at Woodville, northeast of Maitland, was listed as 'watch and act' just before 2pm.
The official RFS danger rating was set at 'high' - above 'moderate' and below 'extreme' - in the greater Hunter and Sydney regions and a total fire ban was in place.
Wind gusts of up to 70km/h were predicted for the Upper Hunter, with a gust of 61km/h recorded at Merriwa by early afternoon.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
