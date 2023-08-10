Knights coach Adam O'Brien says he will give Twin Towers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti until the team's final training session to prove their fitness for Sunday's clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Daniel hasn't played since the round-21 against Melbourne on July 22 because of a torn quadriceps, while Jacob was unable to complete last week's win against the Dolphins after straining a hamstring.
Both were named in Newcastle's initial squad and O'Brien has delayed a call until Saturday's captain's run ball-work session.
"If I don't name them Tuesday, they can't play," he said.
"So me naming them doesn't mean that they're guaranteed to play. Both have featured in bits of training. I reckon they're going to be right up until Saturday before I'll know ... we just want to see.
"They're both improving every single day."
They're both improving every single day.- Adam O'Brien
If the Saifitis are both late scratchings, they will join fellow NSW representative Bradman Best as spectators, after the in-form centre was advised to rest a groin strain this week.
"He's not happy missing games but I think it's the right call. ... if we do the right thing with it, use common sense, it'll settle as quickly as it came on," O'Brien said.
The Bulldogs will no doubt be relieved about Best's absence. When the two teams last met, on July 2, the Knights celebrated a club-record 66-0 triumph and Best scored a hat-trick that catapulted him into the Blues backline for Origin III.
O'Brien was confident the experienced Enari Tuala, who this week agreed to a contract extension with Newcastle, would be a worthy replacement for Best.
The Knights are chasing a sixth consecutive victory on Sunday but O'Brien was only semi-satisfied with their performance against the Dolphins.
"I didn't think we played well, and we got the result in the end," he said. "Winning takes many forms, and we found a way to do it a little bit ugly on the weekend, so I'd like to see us improve this week, first and foremost."
Boosted by the signing of halfback Toby Sexton from Gold Coast and the return of Viliame Kikau from injury, O'Brien is expecting Canterbury to provide more resistance than they did at Accor Stadium six weeks ago.
"They've had some quality players drop back into the team, so we're under no illusion," he said. "Our previous game is irrelevant to this one.
"That's gone now. We need to go and recreate it this week."
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.