Knights waiting to make 11th-hour call on Saifitis for Bulldogs game

By Robert Dillon
Updated August 10 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
Jacob and Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Jacob and Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Knights coach Adam O'Brien says he will give Twin Towers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti until the team's final training session to prove their fitness for Sunday's clash with Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium.

