Greg Prichard: Struggling Souths running out of time

SOUTH Sydney's premiership window with their current lineup is closing and to get in before it shuts tight the Rabbitohs may need to win the competition this season.
There are a few key players getting old at the same time. Cody Walker is 33, Damien Cook 32 and Tom Burgess 31.
Not the end for them yet since huge advances in sports science have added years to playing careers - and the Rabbitohs have backed each of them to go longer with contract extensions - but it's coming.
Sometimes it can come quickly, too.
Plus, Souths' form has been very inconsistent over the second half of the season - much too up and down to encourage genuine confidence in their ability to be a major threat in the finals.
The Rabbitohs won eight of their first 11 games, including consecutive wins over Penrith, Brisbane and Melbourne that were part of a five-game winning streak.
But since then they have had just three wins to go with seven losses and two byes. They have not won two games in a row during that period.
Their defence, which was so good in those first 11 rounds, has since become a mess, and if, as they say, defence is all about attitude then Souths' is questionable.
They were without superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell for an extended period, but they still should have done better in his absence.
And even since his return from injury they haven't been able to put it together as they would have liked for more than a single game.
Two rounds back, the Rabbitohs with Mitchell in his comeback game won 32-18 over Wests Tigers - a team they should be able to beat in their sleep.
It was a decent win. Nothing sensational, considering the opposition, but hopefully something they could build on now that Mitchell was back in the fold.
That didn't happen. Instead, last weekend Souths managed to play Cronulla back into form. The Sharks had lost three in a row, but turned things around to win 26-16.
Souths did their best work in the last 20 minutes of the game, when they played like they should have in the first 60.
What they're producing is a long way short of what Penrith produce as the NRL's benchmark team.
Souths' form has been very inconsistent over the second half of the season.
Bookmakers tend to keep the Rabbitohs safe in premiership betting, at a lower price than they should be based purely on form, because they are wary of the team's reputation for being able to suddenly find form when it absolutely matters - just like flicking a switch.
But even the bookies thought it was worth the risk of winding them out to double-figure odds in the wake of their loss to the Sharks.
It was anticipated that after a recall to the NSW team that resulted in a man-of-the-match performance from him in State of Origin III, five-eighth Walker would return to club football and blitz it for Souths in the run down to the finals.
But that hasn't happened yet. Through the middle third of the season, Walker produced 18 try assists in nine games. It was a tremendous run. But in his last five games he has had just three try assists.
He was non-effective for the bulk of the game against Cronulla and the Rabbitohs just can't afford that when they've got Lachlan Ilias at halfback.
Ilias is still learning the game at this level, with just 48 games under his belt. He's got potential and his statistics look good, but he hasn't yet matured to the point where he controls the game with authority for his team.
And that is probably the biggest issue Souths have as they try to win an elusive premiership with their current outfit.
We must still wait to find out whether Ilias is just another halfback or one that can consistently dominate games for his team and if it is the latter we might not know until it's too late for the Rabbitohs - with their current playing roster - to go all the way.
Meanwhile, the halfback the Rabbitohs weren't prepared to hand more than a short-term deal once he had reached his 30s - Adam Reynolds - continues to power on as a now 33-year-old with Brisbane. He's the most important player in the Broncos' outfit.
It was recently documented that in key statistics Ilias compares favourably with Reynolds when the latter was at a similar stage of his career - approaching the 50-game milestone.
But Ilias is obviously not in a position to match Reynolds in the areas of maturity as a footballer, precise and confident game management under pressure and inspirational leadership that the Broncos are benefitting from so much and which the Rabbitohs are sorely missing.
An inexplicable late-season collapse during which they lost five of their last six games saw Brisbane miss the finals last year after they had looked like a team bound for the top four.
Whatever the problem was, it's been solved and now they're looking at a top-two finish going into the finals. The Broncos are a better team this season.
Souths were in eighth place at the start of this round. They commendably won two finals games after finishing seventh last season, but were then run over 32-12 by Penrith after making a bright start to lead 12-0.
The Rabbitohs have not improved this season and now they are without suspended prop Tom Burgess for the last few rounds on top of Tevita Tavola already being out injured.
Finishing in the bottom half of the top eight is their likely best-case scenario and they don't appeal as a team that could go all the way from there.
Souths have bought Jack Wighton for next season, but probably need to do more.
