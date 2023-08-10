JAMY Forbes hopes to shore up the playing group and avoid departures after The Entrance backflipped on a coaching change for 2024 just prior to Newcastle Rugby League finals.
Forbes and assistant Ben O'Connell have been re-instated to mentor the Tigers next season, less than a fortnight after being told they wouldn't continue in the role for a third term.
The Entrance chief executive officer Colin Woods confirmed the decision reversal on Thursday, but told the Newcastle Herald that "the club won't be commenting".
Forbes shared some of his concerns about potential player movement beyond 2023 amid what's been a period of "uncertainty" for the Tigers.
"I know some clubs have reached out to some of our players already and hopefully this can knock it on the head now, get the boys to re-sign and move forward into the future," Forbes said on Thursday.
"Ideally it would have been done a month ago when we first made semis and had everything all tied up, but obviously with the uncertainty players were looking at their options."
Forbes re-applied and was later interviewed by club officials.
Prior to the second last round of the regular season, the Tigers having already booked a maiden spot in the top five, Forbes was informed his services were no longer required after this campaign.
Forbes will now return alongside O'Connell following a meeting held by the Tigers on Wednesday night.
"All parties involved have rethought their decisions and the club has decided to reappoint me and Ben," Forbes said.
The Tigers, who joined the Newcastle RL ranks in 2021, are scheduled to tackle Central Coast rivals Wyong in Sunday's elimination semi at St John Oval.
"It's certainly been a stressful few weeks, I'm not going to sugarcoat it. We had to support the decision even though it was hurting," he said.
"We've been blessed with support and it's a relief, especially at this time of year. We really want to concentrate on the game ahead and hopefully going deep into the finals series."
The Entrance captain Ryan Doherty declined to comment about the controversial situation on Thursday, but added the "playing group is looking forward to having an opportunity to play finals football this weekend".
Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams, who has agreed to stay on at the club next year, remains unsure what impact this current drama will have on the Roos' traditional rivals and upcoming opponents.
"There's no better man manager than Forbsey, he gets the best out of every team he coaches which is why he's been so successful. I see this as no different," Williams said at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday evening prior to the latest development.
"Will it galvanise them and make them play a percentage better, potentially? That's for them to work out.
"Once you get on the field it's hard to play on emotion, so we're just trying to take care of what we need to do."
"I'd kind of known for the last few weeks we wouldn't get a home semi no matter where we finished, which is a strange one in itself," he said.
"I'd like to think whoever finished fourth would get a home semi, but it's not to be.
"I think it would be great to see this game on the Central Coast with two Central Coast teams, I think it's an opportunity really missed."
The Entrance also have four players in doubt - Adam McInnes, Jacob Kernick, Mao Uta and Jake Woods.
Souths host Cessnock in Saturday's qualifying semi at Townson Oval.
