Coach Keelan Hamilton was preparing to "manage some bodies" as Maitland targeted a return to their winning ways ahead of a first-ever finals appearance in NPLW Northern NSW.
The Magpies were on a 10-game unbeaten run in the competition, plus had gone through six matches undefeated to claim the NNSW Football (NNSWF) Women's State Cup in July, before sustaining back-to-back losses in their past two outings.
They were defeated 3-2 by NPLW leaders Broadmeadow in round 19 on July 30 before losing the inaugural NNSWF Women's League Cup final 0-0 (5-4) to Newcastle Olympic in a penalty shoot-out at Lisle Carr Oval last Sunday night.
The third-placed side host seventh-placed Mid Coast at Cooks Square Park in the NPLW's penultimate round this Sunday (4pm).
Fullback Maddy Howard was forced from the field with an ankle injury in the League Cup final and goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone was unable to play due to a back complaint.
Neither are likely to be back this weekend.
"We've played the most games out of everyone because we've gone all the way to the final of the State Cup, all the way to the [League Cup] final plus all the league games," Hamilton said.
"So we'll be managing some bodies and getting them mentally picked up as well. That's two sort of rough ones in a row for us.
"We didn't play poorly [against Broadmeadow] but we get beat. We didn't played great [against Olympic] but I don't think we were bad either.
"So, picking them up mentally and trying to freshen them up physically is important in the next couple of weeks."
In other round-20 action on Sunday (4pm), Warners Bay host New Lambton and Olympic are at home to Adamstown.
Broadmeadow were set to play fourth-placed Charlestown on Friday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
