Food

Pizza, pasta and cocktails at The Corner Charlestown as Hamilton's In Forno plans to expand | Food Bites

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 23 2023 - 10:00am
Harry Malhi, owner of In Forno at Hamilton. Picture by Simone De Peak
Harry Malhi spied an opportunity and has taken a chance. The owner of In Forno on Hamilton's Beaumont Street is opening a second Italian restaurant of the same name at The Corner in Charlestown Square.

