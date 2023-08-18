Exceptional family residence fully renovated

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
This prestigious Hamilton South residence is located in one of the suburbs finest streets exuding street appeal on a large 800sqm-plus block of manicured gardens making it a rare opportunity to secure a home to be truly proud of.
"Lockwood" is a grand home that has been magnificently renovated throughout, featuring four bedrooms to the main residence with a fifth privately located in the pool side studio.
All bedrooms are generously proportioned with the master suite located away from living areas for maximum privacy with its own oversized walk-in dressing room and robe plus stylish ensuite.
The other four bedrooms of the main residence are also ample with good storage and located with easy access to a stylish main bathroom, separate WC and practical laundry.
The centrepiece of this wonderful home is the sumptuous kitchen with Siemens dual ovens, dishwasher and five burner cooktop - feature garden windows and gorgeous use of stone and timber.
The living spaces to the main residence are open plan and integrate beautifully indoor and outdoor living with extra living space located upstairs.
Outdoors features an amazing alfresco dining area, fully self cleaning pool and self contained studio for guests to enjoy.
Located in Hamilton South, this home is close to popular schools and walking distance to local shops, amenities and transport.
"This particular home represents an exceptional family residence - pretty much ready to move straight in and enjoy," selling agent Darren Penn from Ray White Newcastle said.
"The main original four bedroom home is a cavity brick bungalow - called Lockwood - and features big open living spaces with a mix of natural solid timber floors, a quality chef inspired kitchen - with plenty of stone and stainless, exquisite bathrooms and upstairs additional living space - ideal for home office, kids area or bedroom if desired.
"Outdoors the property features an enormous alfresco area that is extremely private with leafy surrounds and a lovely self-cleaning inground pool and fully self-contained studio at the rear of the property.
"The buyers of this property are likely to be families - most likely the buyer that doesn't want to renovate, who just wants to move in and enjoy.
"There is room for even large families and the self-contained studio at the rear opens up the options - possibly for teeneagers, work from home, relatives or friends - the list goes on."
Hamilton South and especially this particular part of Hamilton South is known for wide leafy streets, big blocks and prestigious large homes.
"This home ticks all those boxes with plenty of street appeal and a big wide frontage giving the next owners plenty of options if they need a bit more off-street space, as many do in the area," Darren said.
"Located almost exactly equal distance to Hamilton and The Junction - the property retains plenty of privacy also with a very established garden designed to be easy care with automated irrigation and bore water as added convenience.
"The property is going to auction on September 16 - on site - and we will set the price guide after the first weeks of viewing. Pest and Building reports are also available."
