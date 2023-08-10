AN inner-city residential and commercial space that previously operated as interiors store, House of Elliott, has sold.
The two-storey shopfront and upper-floor apartment at 14 Perkins Street, Newcastle was listed in June with Movable selling agent Steve Dick with a guide in the "high twos [$2 million] to low threes [$3 million]".
The sale price was undisclosed, however, Mr Dick told the Newcastle Herald it sold within the guide under auction conditions via open negotiation.
Interest came from buyers in Newcastle, Sydney and the Hunter Valley, according to the agent.
"We had 211 enquiries and 30 inspections," Mr Dick said.
"Everybody who inspected it loved the apartment but a lot of them didn't know how to handle the downstairs area."
Overall, the property offers 460 square metres of floor space.
The purchaser, from the Newcastle area, has listed the 240 square metre ground floor space available to lease for $80,000 per annum plus outgoings with Movable.
"It can be used as a retail space or for some form of commercial activity," he said.
"The door really is wide open for somebody to jump in on the House of Elliott's location because there is just nothing like that [interiors store] in the city anymore.
"It's right in the centre of town and all of the new apartments are going up, so there is a good density of people there and a need for services."
Mr Dick said the new owner planned to operate the upstairs apartment as an Airbnb-style rental having purchased the property fully furnished from Tina Thomson-Elliott, who operated interiors store, House of Elliott, on the ground floor.
House of Elliott operated for a decade from 2012 until Tina closed the business last year to retire.
She purchased the run-down building in 2011 and spent a year renovating the property which became her place of work and her home.
Located across the road from the QT Hotel, King, and Perkins Apartments, Mr Dick said the street was set for further improvement with the restoration of NSW's oldest theatre, the Victoria Theatre, bringing even more life to that part of the city.
The 1900s-era property includes the ground floor shopfront and upstairs New York loft-style apartment which each span 35 metres in depth and lead out to a rear courtyard.
Features of the home include high ceilings (4.5 metres downstairs and 3.5 metres upstairs), timber flooring and a huge island bench in the kitchen constructed from a four-metre slab of western red cedar.
There is a separate entrance from the street for the apartment which has a light-filled main living room, kitchen and dining area, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a deck overlooking the rear courtyard.
Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
