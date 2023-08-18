3 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Introducing an opportunity to embrace luxurious industrial-style living in the vibrant suburb of Wickham.
This stunning three bedroom, multiple living zone, Torrens Title Town Home is the epitome of modern elegance.
Offering a perfect blend of sophistication, comfort and convenience.
Designed and built by awarding winning Architect, Elk Designs and Foteff Property Group this unique residence challenges any comparison in the current market.
This property will ideally suit couples that have frequent visitors or equally, to the families, as the multiple living areas provide additional study or TV/Gaming zones away from the main downstairs living area.
Construction materials such as tilt concrete panels, vertical colorbond cladding and black internal powder-coated hand rails basically eliminates any maintenance issues leaving an abundance of time to enjoy a lifestyle that will surpasses your expectations.
The eye catching kitchen living area seamlessly accesses an integrated alfresco area enhanced by an all weather operable roofed vergola.
Ground level powder room and two magnificent bathrooms additionally complement this breathtaking residence.
Additional enhancements such as coded touch entry door, alarm, CTV cameras, outdoor heater and ducted air conditioning all combined to formulate a magnificent home.
Listing agent, Anthony Merlo of Colliers Residential Newcastle said the position of this amazing property would allow one to take full advantage of its central location as is only moments from Newcastle Marina, harbour, cafes and easy care lifestyle activities.
"The successful purchaser will be very fortunate to own such a well-designed and
craftsman-built piece of real estate," he said.
