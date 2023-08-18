Penthouse with breath-taking views

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Positioned on the penthouse level of the 'WEST' complex, this sky-home is one of only four ninth-floor apartments and boasts an unbeatable location right by Newcastle's iconic harbour and Honeysuckle entertainment hub.
For an unparalleled living experience, make use of the complex communal podium featuring a BBQ area, a playground for the kids, and a well-equipped gym.
Bask in the enchanting mountain sunsets and twinkling nightlights of Newcastle as your constant companions whether you're kicking back in the open plan living and dining space or hosting guests on the expansive wrap-around terrace.
Indulge in finishes such as Caesarstone kitchen benchtops, full-height bathroom tiling, and custom automated blinds and sheers.
The fantastic floorplan ensures a seamless transition from the three bedrooms to the outdoors, while two side-by-side parking spaces and a double storage cage provide ample convenience.
This urban oasis is perfectly positioned to immerse you in the energy and excitement of the city. Jump aboard the light rail for a swift trip to the beach, kick back and dine out in one of the numerous cafes and restaurants or paint the town red with your squad at the bustling Honeysuckle precinct.
