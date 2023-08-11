Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Canberra teen Dylan Peraic-Cullen joins A-League champions Central Coast Mariners

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated August 11 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Peraic-Cullen has signed a scholarship deal with the Central Coast Mariners. Picture Mariners Media
Dylan Peraic-Cullen has signed a scholarship deal with the Central Coast Mariners. Picture Mariners Media

The reigning A-League men's champions the Central Coast Mariners have raced to sign a 17-year-old goalkeeper from Canberra after being "blown away" by the emerging star.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.