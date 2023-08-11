NORTHSTARS points leader Daniel Berno feels better placed in his second season back and now can't see himself stopping anytime soon.
Berno admits "feeling nowhere near as sore" compared to last year's sporting return and has already explored ways to extend his stay in Newcastle beyond 2023 without an import tag.
"I'm definitely thinking about it and I'd like to stay here," Berno told the Newcastle Herald ahead of Sunday's last-round clash with Canberra at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium (4pm).
"We're trying to work some things out to become a permanent resident and in the near future possibly be a citizen, but we've got to find the route first.
"Hopefully we can make that happen and I don't have to be [classed as] an import. We can bring over some proper, good imports and I can still be on the team."
The 24-year-old says a more committed training break helped set up this current campaign, which has yielded a team-high 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) from 25 appearances.
"To be honest, I'm nowhere near as sore as I was last year. Hockey is really tough on your hip flexors and quads and I was definitely feeling it after not playing the three years prior," he said.
"I stayed on the ice between last season and this season. A couple of weeks off because it's important to have that break and get the fire back in the belly again.
"But training up more meant I'm feeling fitter and it's coming together better, having more of an impact especially defensively."
Berno has also shifted into more of a centreman role for the Northstars.
"It's totally different for me. I've never played it. Always been a winger and played the wall," he said.
"Now I find myself in the middle of the ice and in defensive zones I wouldn't normally find myself. I got dropped into it and started to sink but ultimately swam by the end of it.
"I've been striving to do my best and happy to do it, makes me feel like more of a utility player and down the road I can play a couple of positions at a higher level."
Newcastle will finish second in their conference regardless of upcoming results and likely host Perth in next weekend's opening play-off, the winner progressing to the last four in Melbourne (August 26-27).
"It doesn't matter who it is, we're ready to take on whoever. There's one path to get there [title] and we've got to win three games," he said.
Berno admits to feeling "stung" by last year's grand-final loss and this weekend's encounter with defending champions Canberra provides the Northstars with an opportunity to "fine tune".
Newcastle (18-7) are 0-3 against the Brave in 2023 and arrive following a mixed double header - narrow loss to Sydney Bears (6-5) and thrashing of Central Coast (18-5).
LEADERBOARD: Daniel Berno 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists), Francis Drolet 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists), Josh Adkins 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists), Zane Jones 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists), Riley Klugerman 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists).
