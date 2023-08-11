FORMER NSW Waratahs hooker and Hunter Wildfires pack leader Andrew Tuala has a blunt message for Norths - 'we are coming to get you'.
The Wildfires, written off at the start of the season, take on the Shoreman in the first round of the Shute Shield play-offs at Norths Sydney Oval on Saturday.
Tuala, who spent six years commuting to play for various Sydney clubs including Norths, said there was a sentiment at some clubs that the Wildfires shouldn't be in the competition.
"Everyone hates us in Sydney," Tuala said. "We are the outsiders. They think it should be a Sydney-based competition. They should look out because we are coming to get you."
The shock six-week suspension handed to Wildfires' No.8 Tiueti Asi has only added fuel to the Wildfires' desire.
Asi was found guilty of making contact with the eye area after he attempted to drag Norths winger Nathan Russell from behind out of a melee in the Wildfires' 43-28 loss in the final round last Saturday.
Norths cited Asi on video evidence.
"It was appalling how long Tiueti got," Tuala said. "We certainly didn't expect that. It is literally Newcastle versus Sydney. We are the underdogs."
It is David v Goliath, whichever way you look at it.
The Wildfires, hit by injury, departure and now suspension, have limped into the play-offs in sixth spot.
Norths, on the other hand, have won 10 of their last past 11 to collect a second straight minor premiership.
However, the Wildfires did inflict a 29-5 defeat of Norths at No.2 Sportsground in round seven - the Shoremen's biggest lost of the campaign - and gifted the home side two tries in the last-round defeat.
Tuala, who scored two tries to take his tally to 16, is adamant they can reverse the result.
"We beat them up front," Tuala said. "It was little mistakes that cost us. Individuals missing one-on-one tackles. We didn't play hardly any of our shape because of knock-ons. We looked at those areas at training this week and have fixed them."
The Wildfires will target Norths' scrum and lineout and will need to execute their driving maul better.
"Norths play side-to-side, trying to find a hole," Tuala said. "If they come up front, good luck, because they are going to be beaten up."
George Noa comes in at No.8 for Asi. Nate de Thierry has recovered from a cork and returns at fullback. Isaac Ulberg passed a fitness test on his shoulder and will start on the wing.
"We have done some work on our driving maul," coach Scott Coleman said. "We had nine entries into their 22-metres for no success. They were sacking us, coming in before we hit the ground. Hopefully that is policed.
"We are quietly confident. If we get it right, we can definitely match up against them."
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Bo Abra, 4 Taufa Kinikini, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Morgan Inness, 8 George Noa, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Chris Watkins, 15 Nate De Thierry
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.