2023 data shows social housing wait lists grow in Hunter region

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated August 11 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 4:00pm
Housing support services are calling for more government investment building houses after new data showed the social housing wait list has grown.
Housing support services are calling for more government investment building houses after new data showed the social housing wait list has grown.

The number of priority social housing cases in one Hunter area has almost doubled in 12 months according to new data that has housing bodies pleading for urgent investment to fix the "human catastrophe".

