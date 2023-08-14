Understanding your finance options for export

South Australian business Seed Terminator is one of the many businesses that has received finance from Export Finance Australia. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Export Finance Australia.

With the demand for Australian-made products and services so strong, many Australian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are choosing to take on opportunities to share their innovations with the world. In fact, according to the latest ABS data, 62 per cent of all exporters were small exporters.

However, despite the success many SMEs experience when exporting, a longstanding challenge that many SMEs face when scaling globally is securing finance to facilitate growth.

Michael Reznikov and Krystal Doyle, SME finance specialists at Export Finance Australia, have shared their insights into common challenges and how businesses can get the finance they need to grow.

Challenge one: securing international contracts

Many businesses are surprised when an overseas buyer requests security for the product or service they are offering. Typically, this means a performance bond or guarantee must be issued for all or part of the contract value. Securing this from a commercial bank can be difficult and often ties up working capital to deliver on the contract.

Krystal Doyle, Associate Director at Export Finance Australia, explained that this often means businesses are unable to take on these opportunities.

"Often, when banks can provide a performance bond, they ask for 100 per cent cash cover. For a lot of SMEs, this would mean they wouldn't have the working capital to accept the project or contract they have just won - and that's where a lot of businesses get stuck," she said.

Export finance specialists at Export Finance Australia Michael Reznikov and Krystal Doyle. Picture supplied

To explain why this is such a common requirement when operating internationally, Michael Reznikov, Director at Export Finance Australia, highlighted that for a lot of buyers, whether for onshore export-related deals or offshore buyers, there's a question of trust: 'Do I believe that this SME can deliver what I need?'

"This is why they require a guarantee to support the contract," he said. "Alternatively, if the SME successfully negotiates upfront payments from the overseas buyer to mobilise supply for the contract, there is that same question: 'Is this business going to deliver what they have promised?' Which is why many buyers require guarantees to support that advanced payment."

Challenge two: delivering on a global scale

After an SME has managed to overcome the initial challenge of winning and securing a global contract, delivering on a global scale can become another obstacle to navigate.

"Businesses spend a lot of time working on winning a contract, and once they've won, they don't necessarily have the finance ready to support it," Michael said.



"So, they're under a lot of pressure to organise working capital or finance for new equipment once they've won a contract."

Krystal expanded on this to highlight that these contracts can be much larger than what an SME might typically deliver.

"We see a lot of Australian SMEs winning large international contracts that can be worth half or even more than their existing annual turnover in a single contract," she said.

"For an SME to fulfil that, it will need to scale up quickly. Depending on the contract payment terms, it means a huge cost increase and a time lag to receiving payments. So, while it's a great opportunity and means increased future profitability, how to fund this growth to deliver is a big issue."



The solution: cash flow

There is a fine line between balancing growth and managing the costs. Michael highlighted that this "all comes down to cash flow, cash flow, cash flow."

"Export Finance Australia is Australia's export credit agency," he said. "We facilitate and encourage Australian export trade and overseas infrastructure development by providing finance. This means SMEs looking to export have a dedicated team to work with when navigating global challenges."

