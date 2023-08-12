'Human catastrophe': a window into social housing woes

CAST your mind back to October 2021. What were you doing?
It may be hard to recall. New data shows that some people who were seeking public housing then, though, are still waiting today.
It may seem like ancient history, but it is an indication that the median wait for general social housing in the Hunter - 22.5 months - is every bit the "human catastrophe" that housing bodies have branded it.
For those relying on a social housing system to help keep a roof over their head, it is an abysmal systemic failure that nearly two years may pass before they receive such integral help to keeping their lives on track.
There is little cause for optimism in the latest NSW government data.
It shows the number of people on the housing waitlist has grown in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie East, Port Stephens and Raymond Terrace between June 30 2022 and June 30 2023.
What is more concerning is that housing has so long been trumpeted as an area of focus for governments happy to claim credit when supply arrives, but short on answers when the true extent of a shortfall years in the making comes to bear.
There are more "priority" cases of people needing housing. The expected wait for any social housing across almost all of the Hunter is at least five years.
The fact these Hunter figures are on par with NSW is cold comfort; it simply shows we are unlikely to be a priority for reformers who would face a far broader problem.
The government has agreed to publish this data more often to offer "a clearer picture of need". It deserves credit for such a measure given the abominable state of things, effectively creating transparency in a system that clearly needs a shake-up.
How the wait time blow-outs reached this point defies belief.
The canary in the coal mine of housing strain is long dead, yet evidently no one has implemented an effective action to halt deterioration before it hit a level that likely resembles hopelessness for many long before it pays off.
The longer the wait, the sharper the required correction to stop the momentum driving the system in the wrong direction.
"This is the harsh reality of our housing crisis. Every day, thousands of vulnerable people wait for the day they have a secure roof over their head," Minister for Housing Rose Jackson said.
"The only way we're going to get them off the housing waitlist is by getting people into homes."
Ms Jackson and the government certainly deserve credit for facing up to the problems of today. It is early enough in their tenure that real change is an option.
The focus must be on the future, on moving the needle for people who urgently need social housing.
This is not some pleasant rebate or tax cut; the matter at hand is a human right.
A social safety net for those most in need is a crucial thread in the fabric of society, and governments are responsible for it. Quarterly data provides accountability, but accountability in and of itself is not a solution.
The state budget is within sight, and as ever it must juggle finite resources against infinite needs and demands.
While there are many worthy avenues for state spending, social housing must stand a contender purely on the basis of such long-term neglect that has brought it to such a nadir.
In such darkness, though, there remains cause for optimism. From a government perspective, a landmark policy that solves these woes stands as a potential signature policy when they next face the voters.
At the very least, it shows those who need social housing they are not forgotten or unimportant. It should not take almost two years to send such a simple message of compassion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.