Weekender
The August 12 edition
Getting ready for the boom | What's on this weekend: footy, festivals and roller derby | The wild run of the warship Psyche | A feast of sound in Newcastle Music Festival | The gift of emotional agility | Thommo takes semillon tour | Bic Runga on beautiful collision course
Michael Stamboulidis is a true insider in the Newcastle hospitality industry. As manager of QT Newcastle and chairperson of the Newcastle Tourism Industry Group, he's got a handle on everything going on. And he's bullish on Newcastle's future. "I just think the development which is about to take place, even locals can't comprehend it," he says. Jim Kellar puts the QT's boss's opinion into perspective.
John Cleese, Matildas watching party, Maitland Aroma and Chocolate Fest, Newcastle Roller Derby Pride Round, Newcastle Music Festival, Unwritten Law, the Knights women and men's teams. Catch our What's On this weekend calendar to find your thing.
This weekend Bic Runga is back in Australia for the first time since 2017 to perform Beautiful Collision acoustically and other hits like ARIA top-10 single Sway. Josh Leeson writes about her ahead of her show at Lizotte's.
The weather is warming up and Hunter Valley winemaker Andrew "Thommo" Thomas is getting excited about taking his new-release semillons on tour. Lisa Rockman zeroes in on the local stops on the tour.
The Newcastle Music Festival gets better every year. One of the major drawcards to this year's festival, which kicks off this weekend, is the highly-acclaimed Bowerbird Collective, two musicians who add video and audio of birdlife to create a magical experience. Jillian Albrecht outlines the festival highlights.
At first it appears to have have a boring backstory. Or did it really? Historian Mike Scanlon raises the eclectic history of the Psyche warship to the surface.
Simply noticing and acknowledging your own emotions and doing the same for others when they are upset is an important step in showing empathy. Psychologist and columnist Tarnya Davis provides insight into emotional agility.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.