NEWCASTLE Jets keeper Ryan Scott has done his homework ahead of the Australia Cup round-of-32 battle with Brisbane Roar at Maitland Sportsground on Monday night.
Scott produced the goods in the Jets' win over Mebourne Victory on penalties in the Cup qualifier in Darwin last month.
The athletic shot-stopper dived to his right and got a strong hand out to deny a spot-kick by Wil Wilson. The save gave the Jets an advantage on the way to a 4-2 count.
Scott, although confident the Jets can win in regulation time on Monday, is prepared in case the match is again decided on penalties.
"That is the thing with cup football," Scott said. "Penalties are a possibility. We want to win the game in normal time. If we can't, we want to win in extra-time. If it goes to pens, I always try to get as much information at my disposal as possible. If I have to use it, I can dip into that."
Scott and fellow senior keeper Michael Weier will study scouting footage of the Roar's likely penalty-takers.
"Nowadays there is a lot of data and stuff you can look at," he said. "You can look at past penalties, body shape and little cues. At the end of the day, it is the heat of the moment. Pick one way and hope for the best."
Scott is fresh from a clean sheet in a scoreless draw with Sydney FC in a friendly last Sunday.
"We had a hit out against Sydney and no goals which is always good," Scott said. "I had a couple of things to do, nothing outrageous.
"In saying that, it is still good to be tested. It's a chance to practise what we are learning in training."
Scott arrived at the Jets this season after four years at Western United.
"I broke into the [Western United team] in the 2020-21 season," he said. "Our coach left. A new coach came in and brought in a new goalkeeper. It is a pretty ruthless the position. There is only one spot. I was back on the bench for two seasons and thought the time was right to try something new."
Scott is competing with Weier, 26, for the top spot at the Jets. Weier, who stands an imposing two-metres tall, started 10 games last season.
"Every goalkeeper in the squad wants to play. That is no secret," Scott said. "I'm sure Micky (Weier), Jimmy (Noah James) and young Bowlo (Zac Bowling) all want to play.
"Me and Mickey played a lot against each other in the NPL in Victoria. I have a lot of respect for him. We have similarities in our pathway. I guess you would call it, the back way to the A-League.
"We are a team within a team. Of course, we want to help each other. He is obviously a big boy. I wish I had his height. You can only play the cards you are dealt. We help each other and are pulling in the same direction."
Scott, 27, is expected to get the nod against the Roar and will stand behind a young centreback pairing of Phil Cancar and Mark Natta.
"I try to talk, it doesn't really matter who is in front of me," Scott said. "It always takes time with new players. The boys ahead of me in the last game, Phil and Mark, are two good young defenders. We have [Carl Jenkinson] and [Jason Hoffman], who are experienced boys, there too. We all have to help each other in games.
"Against Victory, for 93 minutes it was really good. We obviously let it slip at the end. It was a good learning curve.
"We should have iced the game but we let them back in. We are a young group and will learn from that."
Meanwhile, the Roar have signed French attacker Florin Berenguer on a two-year deal.
The Jets were among the clubs reportedly interested in Berenguer, whom played the past five season with Melbourne City.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.