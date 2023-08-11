UNIVERSITY hockey coach Troy Scott is resigned to missing the Newcastle women's premier league finals in 2023, but feels inroads made by the Seapigs bode well for next season.
The fifth-placed Students (25) sit four points outside the semi spots, behind both Regals and Souths (29), but are only scheduled to play two of the last three rounds.
Saturday's clash against top-of-the-table Oxfords has been deferred until after the Seapigs meet Tigers on August 26. They have a bye next weekend.
"We were losing games 10-0 [back in 2018] so it's been a real process [since then]. Each year has got better and better," Scott told the Newcastle Herald.
"This year was the first year we've nearly made finals and that was another step forward. We just couldn't quite get there, but that will be a realistic goal again next year."
Scott says Amber Witney and Maddie Lewin have been welcome additions for Uni, who have recorded five wins, one draw and eight losses this year.
Round 16 sees Tigers travel to Gosford (2:15pm) and Regals host Norah Head (4:15pm). Souths have the bye.
In the men's draw on Sunday and Tigers tackle fourth-ranked Wests (12pm), Souths try to keep play-off aspirations alive away against Gosford (3pm) while in-form Maitland visit minor premiers Norths (3pm).
Gosford (20), Maitland (18) and Wests (17) are separated by just three points on the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League ladder with Norths (33) and Souths (13) either side. Tigers (1) will finish last.
The Australian Country Championships wrap up in Shepparton on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
