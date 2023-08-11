Chloe Formosa eyes first Menangle win with chance on Wavethebill

Fresh from her first winning double, Ellalong-raised driver Chloe Formosa believes Wavethebill can give her a maiden Menangle victory on Saturday night if he can find the front.
Formosa, who lives in Sydney and works for trainer Elizabeth Heath, had wins with Oh Daddy and Dan Fernando for her boss at Penrith on Wednesday night.
The 18-year-old heads to Menangle to drive Heath-trained Wavethebill, as well as Heavenly Holly, which is prepared by her father, Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa.
Wavethebill has won his past three starts, all at Menangle, including the up to 80-rating Winter Championship Final two weeks ago.
He led that time from gate six, running a 1:51:3 mile, and has barrier five in race one, an up to 95-rating event, on Saturday night.
Formosa takes over from Josh Gallagher in the gig and she was eyeing a first success at Menangle.
"I've driven him in trackwork but this will be my first time with him at the races," Formosa said.
"He's in career-best form and I think if he gets the front, he should be hard to beat.
"He comes out OK. I'll have to try to work for the front as much as I can, but if he gets it, he'll be fine.
"I haven't driven a winner at Menangle before so hopefully Saturday is my night."
Heavenly Holly faces a tougher assignment in the mares feature, the Ranji Bill Stakes. She was ninth last start at Menangle, which came after a three-week gap between runs.
"She's going pretty good," Formosa said. "She raced last week and probably just needed the run, so she should be fit and ready to go.
"She was one of my first race drives, and I use to drive her a lot at home and a couple of times in trials. She's got a lot of ability and speed so if they run hard early, she should be in the finish somewhere."
Formosa began her driving career with her father's stable before moving to Sydney to work for thoroughbred trainer Mark Newnham.
She spent seven months there before Newnham's move to Hong Kong prompted a switch back to harness racing.
"I'm happy to be back, it's good," she said.
"I'm working for Lizzie Heath, we've got a pretty big team and they are all going pretty good.
"It was really good [at Newnham's], I really liked it there. It was very professional and a big eye-opener, working in a different industry."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
