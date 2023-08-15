Newcastle Herald
Airconditioning creates a 'Goldilocks' zone, but keep it up and the heat will kill us

By Phillip O'Neill
Updated August 24 2023 - 9:08am, first published August 15 2023 - 11:00am
Private 'Goldilocks zones' ignore heat but the reality is scorching
Private 'Goldilocks zones' ignore heat but the reality is scorching

The last two summers along Australia's eastern coast were milder and wetter than usual. But they didn't dim the memory of the horror summers of the years before, a long drought, searing hot westerlies, and cataclysmic bushfires that had emergency services on red alert for months. It was a horror stretch, a sequence of weather rare in Australia's past.

