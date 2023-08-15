Private 'Goldilocks zones' ignore heat but the reality is scorching

The last two summers along Australia's eastern coast were milder and wetter than usual. But they didn't dim the memory of the horror summers of the years before, a long drought, searing hot westerlies, and cataclysmic bushfires that had emergency services on red alert for months. It was a horror stretch, a sequence of weather rare in Australia's past.
Yet, the weather patterns of the past are no longer a reliable guide of the weather to come. Climate change means there is no such thing as normal weather anymore.
Humans have changed the mix of gases in the atmosphere, removed vast forests, and built sprawling cities that compound the heat many times over.
A new book by American author Jeff Goodell is called The Heat Will Kill You First: Life And Death On A Scorched Planet (Little Brown and Co). It was published last month, coinciding with heat waves and wildfires across North America and Europe.
Goodell tells us these intense heat events are beyond anything humans have reckoned with in the past. Climate change is rapidly taking us - and the species which we share this planet with -- outside of our Goldilocks zone, as Goodell calls it, the places where humans feel comfortable, where it is not too hot, not too cold, but just right.
Last year, says Goodell, 850 million people lived in regions that experienced all-time high temperatures. Across the globe, the eight years from 2015 to 2022 were the hottest on record. Heat waves are now 150 times more likely to strike a region than at the beginning of the industrial revolution.
Goodell's book starts with a telling of the extraordinary heat wave that hit the Pacific northwest of the United States in 2021. The coastal city of Portland, in Oregon, located as far north as Hobart is south, experienced its hottest day since records began with temperatures peaking at 45°C.
Fruit pickers were called to orchards at 1am as farmers rushed to rescue ripe cherries from spoiling. Snow that typically lingers all summer across the Cascades quickly melted, exposing deep blue glacial ice to sunshine and heat. Melting water carried ancient sediments down rivers and into the ocean.
Satellite images captured a grey plume of this sediment flowing several miles out to sea. Pacific salmon on their journey upstream to lay eggs in their place of birth were suffocated by warmer, dirty waters. The book chronicles such devastation by heat up and down the plant and animal world of the northwest.
Goodell writes of the many communities he visited In 2021 and 2022 to track their experience of rising heat. He visits the Indian coastal city Chennai, for instance. Chennai is a city of over 11 million people, a heat bank of buildings and pavements sprawling across reclaimed marshlands, the once perfect natural cooling system for sensitive coastal ecosystems. In 2019, as much of India suffered heat exceeding 50°C, Chennai went into crisis. The city's water supply proved inadequate, tens of millions of litres of water needing to be trucked each day to help residents survive.
The Chennai story had me searching the weather records for that famous day in 1986 when Australian cricketer Dean Jones battled Chennai heat for over eight hours to score 210 runs in what would finish as a tied Test match.
The cauldron, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, recorded 40°C during Jones' time at the crease - which gives us an idea of the searing conditions Chennai residents experienced when a 50°C heatwave descended in 2019.
This is an arresting book.
In the Hunter we persist still in trashing woodland and farmland to build sprawling, treeless residential estates. The tool for coping with rising heat is the air conditioner. Inside, away from the 40°C westerlies, we move the thermostat to create private Goldilocks zones.
Up the road, though, the Hunter's giant coal trucks continue to haul the black rock that started the planet on a climate change pathway centuries ago. Soon India will be our biggest customer.
Keep it up, says Jeff Goodall, and the heat will kill us all.
