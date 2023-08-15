Private 'Goldilocks zones' ignore heat but the reality is scorching

Goodell writes of the many communities he visited In 2021 and 2022 to track their experience of rising heat. He visits the Indian coastal city Chennai, for instance. Chennai is a city of over 11 million people, a heat bank of buildings and pavements sprawling across reclaimed marshlands, the once perfect natural cooling system for sensitive coastal ecosystems. In 2019, as much of India suffered heat exceeding 50°C, Chennai went into crisis. The city's water supply proved inadequate, tens of millions of litres of water needing to be trucked each day to help residents survive.