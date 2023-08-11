Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Souths host Cessnock in Newcastle RL elimination semi-final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 11 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Rugby League final representatives Ryan Glanville (Souths), Mitch Williams (Wyong), Harry O'Brien (Cessnock), Ryan Doherty (The Entrance) and Sam Anderson (Maitland) at McDonald Jones Stadium this week. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Rugby League final representatives Ryan Glanville (Souths), Mitch Williams (Wyong), Harry O'Brien (Cessnock), Ryan Doherty (The Entrance) and Sam Anderson (Maitland) at McDonald Jones Stadium this week. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

SOUTHS captain Ryan Glanville admits he wouldn't mind getting one back on Cessnock while injured Goannas fullback Harry O'Brien will tackle a different role in this year's Newcastle Rugby League finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.