SOUTHS captain Ryan Glanville admits he wouldn't mind getting one back on Cessnock while injured Goannas fullback Harry O'Brien will tackle a different role in this year's Newcastle Rugby League finals series.
The Lions will host the Coalfields club at Townson Oval in Saturday's qualifying semi, hoping to turn the tables on two previous play-off meetings.
Souths went down to Cessnock in last year's elimination semi (26-16) and also the decider of a COVID-impacted 2020 campaign (20-6).
Spoils are shared so far in 2023, the Lions rebounding 22-14 at home in June after a round-one thrashing away to the Goannas (52-12).
Just one point eventually separated them on the competition ladder following 18 rounds of the regular season, Souths slightly above and earning a home fixture.
Glanville welcomes the "challenge" of an "underlying rivalry" in week one of finals and when asked if a sense of revenge was on the cards he replied, "I think so".
"There's a little underlying rivalry there I guess you could say," Glanville, a 2018 premiership winner who notched up his 100th first-grade game earlier this year, said.
"It's always a good challenge playing Cessnock. They are a physical side, well coached and they have some great players. We're looking forward to it and that's what finals are all about."
O'Brien will still make his way to the visitor's sheds at the Merewether venue this weekend, but rather than donning Cessnock's playing uniform he instead grabs the clipboard in more of a coaching capacity.
The 24-year-old electrician will undergo surgery in mid-September after rupturing his ACL (left knee) in round 15, leaving him sidelined for the rest of this season and next.
It followed injuries to his spleen and hamstring earlier in 2023.
But rather than simply walk away, O'Brien has stayed involved and slowly become like a right-hand man for Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka.
"It's one positive to come out of it all. It can be harder watching than being out there, but I've been loving it," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"Others have probably got more ability but I've been around a while now and know the ins and outs, particularly for our competition.
"I never want to get into coaching of any capacity because I wouldn't want the responsibility, but I love my footy and watch every mini game for our comp and NRL.
"I think Harry has enjoyed having me on the sideline as well."
O'Brien has been one of several moving parts for Cessnock's outside backs this campaign and with Tony Pellow (broken leg) now also sidelined, former Knights player Brayden Musgrove appears poised to stay in the No.1 jersey.
"I'm not sure about Tony's fitness, but if I was a betting man I'd say Brayden will stay at fullback for the rest of the year," O'Brien said.
"With all the changes we've had [this year], we've started getting a bit of consistency and rhythm in the backs so it would be a bit silly to disrupt all that coming into semis."
Souths, minus a longer-term injury to Justin Afflick, arrive at full strength and coming off 11 wins from their last 12 appearances, including a run of 10 straight.
"I think everyone's confident and I'm sure every other team is too, but when you go on a run like we did, winning games like we have been, winning is contagious and it's a feeling you don't get over. I "I think everyone's keen to get on another run," Glanville said.
Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams and The Entrance skipper Ryan Doherty both agreed "no extra motivation" was required in Sunday's elimination semi at St John Oval despite being an all-Central Coast affair.
Maitland's Sam Anderson says he was "very nervous" awaiting the match-review committee's findings from the last round, but ultimately felt "lucky" to take an early guilty plea and be available for next weekend's major semi-final.
Anderson was charged with dangerous contact but escaped with a warning and won't be missing for the minor premiers.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
