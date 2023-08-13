FIRST impressions count and Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton is confident that the club's fans will be happy with the direction his young squad are headed.
Local supporters will get a first-hand look at the Jets in the Australia Cup round-of-32 battle against Brisbane Roar at Maitland Sportsground on Monday night.
Both clubs are under the care of new coaches.
Stanton is unbeaten since taking the controls of the Jets from Arthur Papas two months ago. They beat Melbourne Victory on penalties after the scores were locked at 2-all in the Cup qualifier in Darwin last month.
That was followed by a scoreless draw with Stanton's former club, Sydney FC, in a friendly last Sunday.
More than 2000 tickets had been sold for the match as of Friday. Fine weather should ensure a strong walk-up crowd.
"I want a performance that says this is the direction we are heading," Stanton said. "That is most important. I have seen that in the first two games. The players are buying into the areas we want to improve them in.
"Tactically they are understanding it and are applying it. It is a Cup game so we want to be really competitive. We want to perform well and show what we are about."
Ross Aloisi is in his first season in charge of the Roar.
"The Roar are in a similar situation to us," Stanton said. "They will be trying to instil principles and how he wants them to play. They have played a couple of state league teams. I don't think they will have played an A-League team before us."
The Jets are without Reno Piscopo (calf), Archie Goodwin (back) and Tom Aquilina (hamstring), who paid key roles in the win over Victory.
However, they have had another four weeks of training under their belt and are at home.
"We are in a good space," Stanton said. "Playing in Maitland is a big advantage. The surface here is fantastic and I think the ground will be full.
"We have worked hard since the Darwin game. There is a lot more physical development and volume work we need to do to underpin the season.
"I don't want to know what my best XI is yet. I want players to surprise me."
Trent Buhagiar scored the Jets' opener against Victory and will again lead the line. The Jets have been working on quick ball movement and transition from defence to attack.
The Jets bombed out in the round of 32 last season, going down 2-0 to Adelaide at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The furthest they have progressed is the quarter-finals in 2019.
"We want to stay in the Cup," Stanton said. "To go on a good run in the Cup is good for the mentality of the boys and the fans get excited."
Stanton said the stalemate against Sydney had been good preparation for Brisbane.
"Sydney pressed us high and gave us some things to think about and some evidence for us to work on," Stanton said. "I think Brisbane will be in our face and we will prepare for that.
"I thought the boys did really well and they are in good spirits, which is nice."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
