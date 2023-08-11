Michelle Lill looks to Richmond pair to lead way on busy Saturday

Greta trainer Michelle Lill reckons Colonial Custard and Canya Ragnar on the Richmond straight track are her best chances on Saturday when she takes double shots at three meetings.
Lill will race the pair in the morning at Richmond before taking Lochinvar Milan and Buzz Junkie to Wentworth Park that night. Her and husband Michael will also race Canya Catch Me and Lochinvar Tiger at The Gardens night program.
With poor box draws at Wentworth Park and The Gardens, Lill believed the Richmond chances were her best on the day.
Colonial Custard finished a close second from box six on debut last week at Richmond and he has box four for another 324m maiden. Canya Ragnar has the one in race nine, a 324m 5th grade event, after a second there last week. He broke his maiden status two starts back at Maitland.
"I think we have two good chances there," Lill said of the Richmond duo.
"Colonial Custard was desperate for the rail there last week. He came out and cut hard left, so if he can learn from that, and being closer to the rail, he might not hit as many dogs. But I was really impressed with his run last week.
"Canya Ragnar, he's well boxed in the red. He was up there last week so I expect a big improvement from him. I like where they are boxed."
At Wentworth Park, group 1 winner Buzz Junkie has box five in race eight, while last-start Maitland winner Lochinvar Milan will debut at the track in the fifth from box seven.
"He's flying but he just can't draw a box at Wenty," she said of Buzz Junkie.
"He's desperate for the inside and if he had box one or two, he'd be right in the race.
"He had box five last time there and was just about to cross and a dog jumped on the back of him and he was out and injured. He was out for a good month.
"Lochinvar Milan, it's a tough ask for him first-up at Wenty in that field.
"There's a couple who run 29.7, so I think I'll just shut my eyes at the first turn. He might need a run there to find his place and hopefully he can get into an easier race next time."
At The Gardens, Canya Catch Me has box four in the fifth (515m) and Lochinvar Tiger has the eight in race seven (400m).
"They are going OK, but they probably don't have the best boxes, so they are going to need luck," she said.
"Lochinvar Tiger desperately needs the inside. If he can get across from the eight, he will be very hard to beat. He's quick early but he seems to want to crash a little bit to the rail.
"Canya Catch Me, he's had one 500 and he went all right, so I expect him to improve on that.
"From that box it might be difficult. But his first section surprised me the other day, so if he can run that again, it should put him up there."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
