Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Swooping plovers make humans cranky, but BirdLife Australia's Mick Roderick says attacks can be avoided

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
August 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dive-bombing plovers are causing humans to duck for cover and curse as spring approaches and the feisty birds look to protect their nests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.