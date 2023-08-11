Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby Union: Slate wiped clean as finals kick off

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
August 11 2023 - 7:30pm
Marcus Christensen has taken over the captaincy at Wanderers from injured Piers Morell and moved to blindside breakaway. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Marcus Christensen has taken over the captaincy at Wanderers from injured Piers Morell and moved to blindside breakaway. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren has prepared the Two Blues for a different University team - in personnel and approach - in the do-or-die Hunter Rugby Union minor semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.

