WANDERERS coach Trevor Hefren has prepared the Two Blues for a different University team - in personnel and approach - in the do-or-die Hunter Rugby Union minor semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
It was similar message from Maitland coach Luke Cunningham ahead of the minor premiers' battle with an out-of-form Merewether in the major semi-final at the same venue on Saturday.
Merewether's recent woes - six losses in the past seven games - will be wiped with a win over the Blacks.
It's a clean slate for everyone.
Wanderers thrashed University 39-7 in the last round after the Students rested fly-half Dane Sherratt, prop Sapati Peniata, inside centre Josh Meads, No.8 Toa Havea, lock Joe Kingham and fullback Baye Wallace, who are sitting on two yellow cards for the season. One more incurs a one-game suspension.
They are back on deck but the Students will be without centre Tyrone Beitaki, after was sent off for a lifting tackle in the final round and received a two-week suspension.
"Last week is irrelevant," Hefren said. "Havea, Peniata and Kingham strengthen their forward pack. It is also a different backline with Dane Sherratt calling the shots.
"We know how they play. They try to get some metres up the middle then attack the edges through Sherratt. We expect they will do a lot of kicking as well."
Hefren has also made changes. Mani Tuiqali comes back into the second row, with Marcus Christensen switching to blindside breakaway and Cameron Rowse reverting to hooker. Inside centre Geordie Boyce also returns after missing two games with a head knock.
For University, Macauley Aoke replaces Beitaki in the centres.
"For Tyrone to play again this season, we need to make the grand final," University coach Sam Berry said. "It's not what you want, losing by 30 to the team you are playing in the finals. The players that sat out will be refreshed. They know they have to lift the team and be careful on the discipline side."
Merewether coach Tony Munro has again tinkered with his line-up.
Matt Baggs switches from six to hooker and Will Frost starts at fly-half. Dave Puchert (foot), Lachy Miller (knee) and Sam Bright (thumb) remain sidelined.
"Dave Puchert has stirred up a foot problem and Lachy and Sam are not right," Munro said. "We have two cracks at it, so thought we'd give them time.
"We have reviewed the last two games. We have been in it right until the death, but a couple of things have gone against us. When you have momentum and are on a roll, those things seem to fall your way.
"It's a clean slate. The boys are working hard at training. They are certainly hurting from those losses. They know they are better than that."
Maitland have won 11 straight games on the way to collecting the minor premiership and Hawthorne Cup.
They are injury free and beat Merewether 33-14 a fortnight ago.
However, coach Luke Cunningham was adamant that record counted for little in the major semi.
"We are not reading anything into the form of the previous few weeks," Cunningham said. "From our perspective, we will take confidence, momentum and that winning feeling into the semis for sure.
"From their perspective, they get to start again. Not often can you lose six of seven and finish in the top two. I'm sure they will come out firing.
"We celebrated the accolades of the previous few weeks. That has been forgotten as of last Sunday. We are soley fixated on the last goal to tick off."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
