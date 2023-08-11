Trainer Scott Singleton has Melody Again on song for Highway run

Scone trainer Scott Singleton hopes a return to an inside barrier will help Melody Again go one better in Highway Handicap company at Rosehill on Saturday.
The four-year-old mare came with a withering finish two starts back at Randwick in a class 2 Highway Handicap only to lose in a bob of the head to Zaru.
She had gate one on that occasion but started from 14 in a class 3 Highway at Randwick, again over 1200m, two weeks later. Melody Again came from well back to finish eighth, two and a third lengths off winner Iron Will.
She has gate two on Saturday when she steps up to 1300m for another class 3 Highway and Singleton was hoping for a run closer to the pace.
"She didn't have a lot of luck last start," Singleton said.
"She was back and very wide, and it just wasn't the right scenario for her to do much more than she did.
"I was pretty happy to forgive her that last run and she was terrific first-up, so it was good to get that second-up run out of the way and she's in good order for tomorrow.
"I think she's best when smothered away and picking runs late. I think it set up OK for her tomorrow, but I'd like her to get away a bit cleaner and probably not be too far off midfield.
"She's been getting probably a little too far back, but I'll leave that up to [jockey] Jay [Ford]. She's got no weight on her back and I think she's going to appreciate the extra 100 metres, too."
Melody Again was a $51 chance in the TAB market for October's $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m) slot race for country-trained horses, but Singleton said a shot at next year's Country Championship heats was more likely.
"I'm just trying to get her rating up a little bit and see how she fits in," he said.
"But she's still learning. She's big and raw, and we've been pretty patient with her and looked after her, so I think she will get to some sort of level. What that is, I guess she will let us know over the next couple of runs.
"It's good if she is in those Kosciuszko conversations, but I think she is more of a Country Championships-type horse, over 1400.
"But I'm not closing any doors with her at the moment.
"She's sound, lightly raced and in good shape, so we'll just get through the next few weeks with her and see how it plays out.
"But I certainly don't think we've seen the best of her yet. She hasn't quite got her around it all yet, but she's got a good finish on her and plenty of ability.
"I think when she really knows the job, she will come into her own."
Singleton was celebrating a win at Muswellbrook on Friday with I'm Not Slew, which carried stable Mitch Stapleford - the grandson of trainer Albert Stapleford - to his first victory with just his second race ride.
IN THE NEWS
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.