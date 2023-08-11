Nobody gave the Knights a chance of making the finals ... except themselves

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has revealed that his team will realise a goal set in the pre-season if they can qualify for a home game in this year's finals series.
Newcastle will host a play-off for the first time since 2006 if they can finish in the top six. With four rounds remaining, they were seventh on the points table, although nine teams had banked more wins than the Knights.
They will be chasing a sixth successive victory when they play host to Canterbury at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, after which will follow blockbuster home games against South Sydney and Cronulla, before a last-round clash with St George Illawarra at Kogarah.
Few tipped the Knights as finalists before the season kicked off, and understandably so after they won only six games last year in finishing 14th.
But O'Brien said his players made a pact to each other during the police boot camp they attended in Queensland earlier this year.
"We did speak in the off-season around trying to get ourselves into the top six," he said. "That would mean a home semi-final.
"That was January, when we were on our camp. It was a bit of goal-setting at the start of the year.
"Since then we've stayed very narrow-focused on getting today, tomorrow and this week right."
O'Brien added: "I don't think there's been a dramatic turnaround ... it's just we're not on death row like we were five weeks ago."
He was confident there would be no complacency from his troops against the Bulldogs, despite hammering them 66-0 at Accor Stadium last month.
He said Newcastle's focus has been on improvement after last week's patchy 30-28 win against the Dolphins.
"I've been pretty process driven," O'Brien said.
"The result will take care of itself, as long as we take care of the effort and preparation that goes before the result."
