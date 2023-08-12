Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sporting Declaration: Tyson's rushed trip west a labour of love

By Robert Dillon
August 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Frizell on the burst.
Tyson Frizell on the burst.
Tyson Frizell with wife Samantha and sons Axton and Easton. Picture Knights Media
Tyson Frizell with wife Samantha and sons Axton and Easton. Picture Knights Media

NEWCASTLE Knights coach Adam O'Brien rates Tyson Frizell as one of the most valuable signings in the club's history, and his efforts last weekend only reinforced that theory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.