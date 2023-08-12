Sporting Declaration: Tyson's rushed trip west a labour of love

NEWCASTLE Knights coach Adam O'Brien rates Tyson Frizell as one of the most valuable signings in the club's history, and his efforts last weekend only reinforced that theory.
When the Knights hit the road on Wednesday for the long haul to Perth, via Sydney, for their clash with the Dolphins at Optus Stadium on Saturday night, Frizell was a notable absentee.
His wife, Samantha, was heavily pregnant, expecting their third child, and the easy option for Frizell would have been to stay in Newcastle and make the most of a rare week off by freshening up and recharging his batteries, while watching his teammates play on TV.
But the champion back-rower has never been known to take the easy option.
After a doctor's consultation reassured Frizell that Samantha was unlikely to go into labour imminently, the veteran back-rower belatedly travelled west, solo, on Friday, played the game, and then boarded the midnight "red-eye" flight out of Perth on the Saturday night.
In amongst his hit-and-run mission, the 31-year-old carried the ball 129 metres and made 36 tackles without a miss over the course of 80 typically energetic minutes.
"We were expecting Sammy would have the baby and we'd have to play without Friz, but we were able to get him on a flight," O'Brien recalled.
"So he basically rocked up, didn't really train with us, played the game and flew straight home on the red-eye that night.
"He was only away from Sammy for a bit over 24 hours. It's a remarkable effort really. Even though he's a family man, he showed how much the team means to him as well."
Samantha delivered Oaklen, a brother for Axton and Easton, later this week.
O'Brien said Frizell's commitment to the cause inspired his teammates. "He was excellent," he said. "I knew he played well, but when I watched through the tape, I realised he played even better than I thought."
Since joining the Knights from St George Illawarra at the start of the 2021 season, Frizell has made 58 appearances in the red and blue and performed with almost-robotic consistency. During their recent five-game winning streak he has been one of their standouts and, likewise, when they were struggling last season, he was awarded the Danny Buderus Medal as player of the year.
The veteran of 16 State of Origins for NSW and 14 Tests for Australia recently agreed to an extended deal with Newcastle, which because of inbuilt option clauses, could run for one more season or three.
O'Brien sees no reason why Frizell can't play out his career at the Knights.
"I'm so happy that we've re-signed him," he said. "He's exactly the type of player we need to help bring the young guys through.
"His body is unbelievable. If you see him in the gym, he's so fit and strong, but I reckon it's not just his physical strength, it's mental as well.
"He's so determined, so committed. He has to be one of the best buys the club has ever made, and the kids we have now who'll start to flourish in the next few years, they'll benefit from training and playing alongside him."
A self-confessed "tubby little kid", Frizell has become one of the NRL's supreme athletes through sheer hard work, and it would be no surprise if, like his former teammate Paul Gallen, he was playing well into his 30s.
As Knights football director Peter Parr said when the club announced Frizell's re-signing: "If he ends up playing the whole three years out, and he's playing at the same level as what he's producing now, then everyone will be happy.
"That's not beyond the realms of possibility, because he's such a professional. He looks after himself, he's very diligent when it comes to his recovery, he does extras and he's tough, so he's the type of player and person that you couldn't rule that out.
"He's a good man to have around. He's got a presence about him. He's been a great leader since he's been with us. And the fact he's extended his deal, we were delighted about that."
A COUPLE of months ago, when the Daily Telegraph published what it claimed were the salaries of the NRL's top-100 highest-earning players, it raised the question of whether the Newcastle Knights had more dollars than sense.
How else to explain why they were reportedly paying Kalyn Ponga $1.4 million this year - above and beyond any of his contemporaries - a figure that will apparently increase over the remaining four seasons of his deal.
Is Ponga really worth more than Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster, Latrell Mitchell and James Tedesco, all of whom are multiple premiership winners and incumbent Kangaroos?
At the time the annual "rich list" was released, Newcastle's co-captain was just starting to string some games together after returning from a well-documented spate of concussions.
Ousted by Reece Walsh in Queensland's squad for Origin I, he subsequently ruled himself out of the entire series. Meanwhile he was reinstated as Newcastle's fullback, after a six-game stint at five-eighth that received some less-than-glowing reviews.
At that point, it would have been hard to argue that Ponga was in the top 20 players in the NRL, let alone the main man.
He had endured a challenging run and appeared lacking in confidence, and there were lingering concerns about his long-term future, given his history of head knocks.
But over the past two months, Ponga has steadily regained his swagger and is dominating games consistently.
His return to form been the catalyst for Newcastle's five-game winning streak, during which the Knights have racked up 184 points and emerged, belatedly, as a genuine finals chance.
And if he can continue in his current vein, I reckon he could yet give the Dally M gold medal a shake, despite missing five games earlier in the season.
This time last year, Ponga was sidelined, the Knights were struggling and their fans were despondent.
Twelve months down the track, those same supporters are daring to dream.
And how much is that worth?
