Tooheys's News: Cut-price Knights delivering the goods

They are the bargain-basement buys helping power Newcastle's late-season finals charge.
While the Knights boast the NRL's highest-paid star in Kalyn Ponga on a record $1.4 million deal, they also feature a bunch of cut-price players who have all been prominent in the side's five-game winning streak that has put the club within reach of a finals berth.
Five of the 17-man squad who will take on the Bulldogs in front of a packed house at McDonald Jones Stadium tomorrow - Greg Marzhew, Tyson Gamble, Phoenix Crossland, Leo Thompson and Mat Croker - are all understood to be earning less than $200,000 this season with Gamble the highest paid on around $180,000. Crossland, Thompson and Croker are all believed to be on contracts worth less than $150,000.
While all are signed for next season at least, it does explain why the club could potentially face salary cap challenges in 2025 and beyond given all will be looking for upgrades to remain at the club longer term.
Marzhew is signed for a further two years on a minimum deal and considering his outstanding form this season, will no doubt be chasing an upgrade before his contract is up, something the club has already spoken about.
They're the telling statistics that underline how tough it has been for coach Adam O'Brien and the Knights to find sustained success since 2020.
According to the stats provided by Brien Seeney [aka NRL Physio], the club is ranked second in the NRL for serious injuries [five weeks or more] with 45 suffered over the past three and a half seasons. Only the Roosters [53] have been hit with a greater injury toll. Significantly, two-time defending champion Penrith rank the lowest during the same time frame with just 19. The Titans [21], Sharks and Eels [29] and the Rabbitohs [33] have all fared far better than the Knights on the injury front.
It's been the most asked question by Knights fans ever since giant try-scoring winger Dom Young made the decision a few months back to defect to the Sydney Roosters next season. "Where has the $500,000 salary cap money gone that the club offered Young to stay in Newcastle?"
We quizzed Knights director of football Peter Parr who told us: "It's gone to Tyson Frizell. If we'd have re-signed Dom, we wouldn't have been able to keep Friz."
Former Knight Peter Mata'utia's raw and emotional interview on the latest Toohey's News podcast out this week is a compelling listen. The eldest of the four Mata'utia brothers, who all played for the Knights, talks about his playing career but also about growing up in a violent household, his near fatal-suicide attempt as a teenager and the fear of almost losing his young son to cancer.
Mata'utia also reveals he and his three brothers Chanel, Pat and Sione have made a pact to play at least one last season together in the local Newcastle competition before retirement. Peter and Sione are both currently playing in the English Super League.
We're hearing a prominent former player with deep pockets has been quietly approached to become a third-party sponsor of the Knights.
First impressions clearly count with Adam O'Brien.
The Knights coach was on holiday in Hawaii during the last off-season when he spotted a familiar face in the resort gym.
It was Canterbury utility Nu Brown and according to a Knights insider, O'Brien relayed the story about how impressed he was with the fact he was working his butt off while most players were enjoying some time off. No surprise then that when the Bulldogs offered up Brown as a late season back-up signing a couple of weeks ago, O'Brien was more than happy to accommodate him. Brown will play hooker against his old club in NSW Cup tomorrow.
A crucial turning-point try and a steady, controlling hand from playmaker Jackson Hastings was pivotal in the Knights' come-from-behind win over the Dolphins last weekend as Kalyn Ponga's hot streak of form continued in the second half in Perth. The Knights skipper is now well clear in the race for Baz's Best player-of-the-year.
Rd 23 - Knights v Dolphins: 3 Jackson Hastings 2 Kalyn Ponga 1 Dom Young
Standings: 22 Kalyn Ponga 15 Tyson Frizell 13 Greg Marzhew, Dane Gagai, 10 Lachie Miller 8 Jackson Hastings 7 Phoenix Crossland 4 Bradman Best, Leo Thompson
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.