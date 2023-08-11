Tooheys's News: Cut-price Knights delivering the goods

According to the stats provided by Brien Seeney [aka NRL Physio], the club is ranked second in the NRL for serious injuries [five weeks or more] with 45 suffered over the past three and a half seasons. Only the Roosters [53] have been hit with a greater injury toll. Significantly, two-time defending champion Penrith rank the lowest during the same time frame with just 19. The Titans [21], Sharks and Eels [29] and the Rabbitohs [33] have all fared far better than the Knights on the injury front.