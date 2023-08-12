The Matildas went into Saturday's FIFA Women's World Cup quarter final clash with France as underdogs, but after a stellar run through the competition to date, the Australian side has cemented its place in the annals of the country's greatest sporting achievements.
As the match kicked off in Brisbane, fans crowded into Wheeler Place at the foot of Newcastle's Kingsley tower in a sea of green and gold to cheer on the home team, and local player Emily van Egmond.
Among them, Fletcher supporter Leone Harvey with her hair in green and gold ribbons and aviator sunnies bearing the nation's flag over reflecting the glow of the big screen.
The first half prickled with opportunities for the Matildas, but an impenetrable French defence left them unable to capitalise as the first 45 minutes passed.
"I'd like to see them take it all home," Ms Harvey said, with a smile, "But one match at a time."
Her daughter, Rose, is 12 and plays for the Newcastle Jets Academy. Seeing van Egmond up on the big screen was a special treat, her mum said.
"Emily is playing so well," she said, "We always go for the local girls."
Rumour had it that around 500 seats had been set out to accomodate the crowd that spilled into the courtyard outside Civic Theatre on Saturday night. Fans clambered into higher terrain at the edges to catch a glimpse of the screen above countless heads all turned to the match. Among them, French exchange student Flore Bachelier, who has been studying engineering at the Univeristy of Newcastle.
She admitted that, while she wasn't a die-hard follower of the game, she couldn't miss a chance to see her country's best player, Les Bleues skipper Wendi Renard.
"She's the best player," Flore said with a smile, and a French flag on her cheek.
After a month in the country, Flore has around five remaining on her exchange and said she was loving the Newcastle life.
"The people are nice, the weather is lovely," she said, "It's very cool."
The score remained deadlocked at zero as the match went into half-time, but as the anticipation of the home side's potential to take out the whole competition builds to fever pitch, everything everywhere was Matildas at the weekend.
After a blistering 2-nil victory over Denmark on August 7, featuring an on-fire Caitlin Foord who bagged her first 2023 World Cup goal and the late return of the nation's all-time leading point scorer Sam Kerr on the bench, the Matildas went into Saturday's match with yet another ace up their sleeve.
Defender Ellie Carpenter's insight with a grasp of the opposition's language and her experience playing for Lyon since 2020 had been tipped earlier in the week as invaluable going into the Les Bleues head-to-head.
"Ellie will have a lot of insight," former Matilda Emily Gielnik told The Canberra Times at a launch of a new community pitch in Sydney's west funded by EA Sports' FC Futures and the PCYC.
The Matildas will enter the match with confidence, having defeated France 1-0 in a Melbourne warm-up match a week before the World Cup kicked off.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.